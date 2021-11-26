Shoppers return to stores for Black Friday deals

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced most shoppers to stay home on Black Friday in 2020, that changed this year as shoppers returned to many big box stores, including Best Buy in Southfield.

"We go to the store first with the stuff we want the most," said Alfie Davison, Redford.

But when temperatures are below freezing, even the most detailed Black Friday shopping plans can be detoured.

Determined bargain hunters were at the Best Buy in Southfield stayed put in their cars until they couldn't.

FOX 2: "Everyone was waiting for someone to make a move and you were the someone?"

"Yes I wanted the Xbox," said Emily Boutell, Adrian.

That Xbox is on countless Christmas lists this year. Electronics, toys, and clothes are all expected to be big sellers. But with chip shortages and shipping delays, supplies will likely be limited - and prices will likely be higher between 5 and 17 percent.

"We were like half and half on an Xbox, this will be our one crazy thing for Black Friday, didn't go as planned," said Arie Mees, Redford.

Experts predict sales to soar this time around, compared to 2020 which was the slowest in some 20 years. So while Friday morning's line is still shorter than what we are used to, it hopefully stands for better days ahead. And the company you keep while in it, just as meaningful.

"It's a family tradition," said Megan Holmes from Farmington. "I always go with my sister and my mom. We open the Black Friday ads, they were a little lacking this year."

Advertisement

Online sales have also been on the rise and businesses are now banking on that. Many are promoting special perks like curbside and in-store pick-up, which was popular at Best Buy on Telegraph.