Short walks after each meal can benefit overall health

Obesity rates seem to be leveling off, but health experts say there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to educating ourselves and kids about healthy living.

The latest numbers from the CDC show the obesity rate in the United States has dropped slightly, to 40%.

But experts say that's still too high.

We know when it comes to weight loss there are no easy answers. But little steps can get you started – such as walking.

Ascension Cardiologist Shukri David said he aims for about 10,000 steps a day.

But walking after a meal might be even better.

"Go for a walk. If it's winter time… if you have a treadmill, or you can go to a facility where you can exercise, that's always ideal. It's better to sleep on a sort-of an empty stomach rather than a full stomach if you will," David said.

Walking right after eating is good for sleep, digestion, blood pressure and blood sugar. Research published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine shows even walking just 2-5 minutes after a meal can jump start the benefits.

The idea is to be consistent with your walks, and with your food choices.

"One of the big mistakes that I also make is that I'll be really good for six days and I'll be down like 1,800 calories for the week, and then I'll have that big cake, and then I'll have that extra helping," David said. "You got to do it consistently."

Dr. David says he's very encouraged by the new weight loss drugs – semi-glutides. He says ask your doctor about your options and also ask about lower-cost options.