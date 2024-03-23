Shot fired during dispute at Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Community

Police were called to Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Community in Bedford Township just before 5 a.m. March 23 when a dispute between roommates led to a gunshot being fired outside of their residence.

Police say that a man fired a shot while standing in the street in front of a mobile home he shared with the alleged victim.

No one was injured.

When police arrived, the shooter had left the neighborhood already.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 734-240-7743.