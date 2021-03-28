Man in custody after firing shots at Riverview police

Riverview police say they were doing a welfare check when a 31-year-old man opened fire on them.

Police say they responded to a call from someone saying the man was sending them disturbing text messages and went to his apartment to check it out.

A witness Jim Abler was nearby and said he decided to start recording on his cell phone.

Witness Jim Abler said, "From my perspective where I was positioned, I felt that I wasn't in the line of fire. It doesn't mean that something couldn't ricochet and hurt me, so it's still kind of foolish to be that guy holding the phone, but I felt comfortably safe where I was."

The incident took place at the Colonial co-op apartments on Shenandoah on Saturday afternoon.

"I look up, and I see the suspect standing on his front porch with his elbow holding the storm door. And he's actually holding a big gun, and he was wearing a bullet-proof vest, and I'm thinking holy cow," says Abler.

Investigators say the man fired several shots at the police, never striking any of the officers; police said they never fired back at the man.

After firing shots, police say the man then returned inside the home and that they could negotiate him out of the house, and he surrendered.