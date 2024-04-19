Headed to Detroit for the NFL Draft? The Decked Out Detroit Field Guide can help you decide where to eat, drink, and visit.

The guide includes dozens of places to check out downtown, hotels to stay at, and places to park, and highlights businesses offering specials. It's available as both an interactive map and in print.

Here's what to know:

When is the draft?

The draft is April 25-27 in Downtown Detroit.

New local eats

Some restaurants are newly opened, while others are opening early temporarily to serve draft attendees:

Adelina

A collaboration between renowned celebrity chef Fabio Viviani and two celebrated local chefs, Gabriel Botezan and Marco Dall Fontana, Adelina serves up a vibrant fusion of Italian-Mediterranean flavors at 1040 Woodward Ave.

Gilly’s Clubhouse

Now open, Gilly’s Clubhouse is an upscale sports bar named after Dan Gilbert’s son, Nick, who passed away from neurofibromatosis in 2023. It was Nick’s vision to open Gilly’s, combining his passions for food, sports and Detroit, and visitors of the Draft will get to see this project realized.

Leña

In Spanish, Leña means "firewood, this cozy new spot at 2720 Brush St. has a menu inspired by the cuisine and culture of Spain featuring deep flavors and fresh ingredients prepared over a wood-burning hearth. Leña will be temporarily open in time for the Draft

Easy Peasy

From the team who brought Huddle to downtown Detroit, the new bar at 1456 Woodward Ave. will open for a sneak peek in time for Draft.

Draft pop-up restaurants and shops

Born in Detroit

Born in Detroit clothing empowers the resilient spirit of the city and epitomizes Detroit's strength and heritage. This pop-up at 1275 Woodward Ave. is open now through April 30.

NFL Shop

This retail pop-up will open at 1001 Woodward Ave. for the Draft.

Detroit Lions Shop

This retail pop-up will open at 1403 Woodward Ave. for the Draft.

Recess

This pop-up food and beverage market will open at 160 W. Fort St. for the Draft.

Things to do

In addition to where to eat, drink, and shop, the guide highlights activities taking place during the draft.

Next Level by Rollercade

Next Level by Rollercade at 1201 Woodward Ave. will be two stories of nonstop fun. On the first floor, visitors can enjoy an indoor gaming zone with card-operated games like air hockey and virtual racing. Guests can grab a quick bite at the concessions counter before leveling up to the second floor for some indoor roller-skating overlooking Woodward Ave. This is open to the public now.

Remix Detroit

In partnership with Bluewater Technologies, this space at 1413 Woodward Ave. will be transformed into a free, immersive music lab where visitors can experiment with melodies and lights by rearranging and altering illuminated spheres and turntables. This is open to the public now.

The StockX Experience

An interactive pop-up at 1528 Woodward Ave. designed to welcome guests into the StockX universe. This gamified event gives everyone from hardcore enthusiasts to newfound fans the chance to immerse themselves in the world of sneakers Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27. Featuring a life-sized Grail Vault, "Guess the Grail" mystery boxes, a citywide scavenger hunt and more, visitors can play to win prizes like coveted kicks, collectibles and site credit.

Where to get a Field Guide

Access the interactive map here.

You can also find physical copies of the guide around Downtown Detroit.

Some locations that will have copies of the guide:

One Campus Martius lobby

Ally Detroit lobby

First National Building lobby

Chase Building lobby

Book Tower lobby

Shinola Hotel reception

Parker's Alley

One Detroit Parking Garage

Two Detroit Parking Garage

The Z Lot

