'Should I get my child vaccinated?' Doctors answer parents questions

As the COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, the next challenge is whether or not to vaccinate children

The FDA first approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 12 in May of 2020; parents say they are trying to decide if their kids should get vaccinated.

As parents make their decisions, doctors say they are seeing numbers rise in other viruses in children.

Dr. Patrick Gordon, a Pediatrician at St. Joesph's hospital, says parents should get their kids vaccinated because it is the only way to stop the spread of the virus.

"We do know that kids are at lower risk; they have milder forms of the illness in general. Now that doesn't mean that there arent more severe cases. We have seen some kids get really sick and hospitalized," says Gordon.

Gordon says getting children vaccinated is how everyone can get back to school, sports, and normal living.

Parents have expressed concern about getting their kids vaccinated after reports that the vaccine causes heart inflammation in children.

"In the young population, you know the adolescents and young adults, there's been over 10 million vaccinations so far, and there's literally been a couple of hundred reports of this potential myocarditis side-affect," Gordon said.

The CDC continues to investigate the possible link between the vaccine and heart inflammation. Dr. Gordon says parents need to look out for other viruses like the flu and common colds.

"I have definitely been fooled, you know, by some of these kids where I thought they just had a little runny nose a little cold, and I was surprised to see that they had a positive case. Fortunately, the testing is so much easier to do now," said Gordon.