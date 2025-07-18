The Brief Plans are in place to revive the abandoned Sugar Loaf ski resort in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau Conservancy is fundraising to help bring recreation back to the site, which has been closed for 25 years. The group wants to bring hiking, mountain biking, climbing in addition to cross-country skiing to the hill.



It's been more than two decades since a beloved ski resort in northern Michigan shut down, ending more than 50 years of winter recreation fun.

But something is stirring at the old Sugar Loaf ski hill near Traverse City and the county conservancy envisions life returning to the abandoned site.

Big picture view:

Plans are in the works to restore a shuttered Northern Michigan treasure that has been absent for 25 years. The Leelanau Conservancy says it is seeking donations, volunteers, and ideas for a vision of bringing Sugar Loaf back to life.

Once a popular destination for skiing and sledding, the 285-acre slice of paradise up north has stood vacant since 2000.

Now, the conservancy is hoping to reopen the butte to hiking, mountain biking, climbing, as well as the traditional cross-country and backcountry skiing.

Work on the project will begin in 2026 while fundraising will ensue this year.

The backstory:

Once a popular spot to recreate, Sugar Loaf had offered beautiful views of Lake Michigan as a backdrop to those exploring and skiing the site since 1947.

It was considered one of the most popular resorts in the Midwest before operations ceased at the turn of the millennium.

According to the Leelanau Conservancy, the old ski infrastructure, including the chair lifts, have been removed.

"The cleanup work is done. The vision prioritizes restoration and recreation. Now we’re in the home stretch of raising final funds to complete the transformation. To build trails that last, create facilities that welcome everyone, and establish stewardship that will keep Sugar Loaf thriving for generations," reads the nonprofit's website.

Local perspective:

Before any improvements can go in, the conservancy says it must raise $2 million in financial donations to reach its $8 million goal.

The fundraising will go toward restoring the site and managing the area.

The property itself has been gifted by an anonymous landowner who sought the nonprofit out to help restore the area.

There are two community information sessions to provide more information:

July 30th, 6pm at Solon Township Hall

August 5th, 6pm at Glen Arbor Township Hall.