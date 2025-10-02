'Sick, demonic, ritual-like crime': Detroit couple sentenced to prison for 7-year-old's death

The Brief Alisha Hollamon and Avion Traylor are headed to prison for abusing Hollamon's 7-year-old son to death. Deshawn Williams died of blunt force trauma in 2023. Both Hollamon and Traylor pleaded guilty to murder, though Traylor tried to withdraw his plea.



A Detroit mother and her boyfriend will spend decades in prison for the abuse and murder of her 7-year-old son.

Alisha Hollamon, 25, was sentenced Thursday to 20-40 years in prison, while Avion Traylor, 23, received a 28-60-year sentence after they both pleaded guilty to homicide in connection with the 2023 death of Deshawn Williams.

While handing down the sentencing, Wayne County Third Circuit Court Juge Paul Cusick said that he believes both deserve to spend the high end of those sentences behind bars. He added that he hopes the parole board hears that and remembers that when it is time to review the case.

Avion Traylor and Alisha Hollamon

The backstory:

Williams died in 2023 from blunt force trauma to his head and pelvis, leading to charges of felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and torture against Hollamon and Traylor.

Deshawn Williams

Since the case did not go to trial, few details were made public about the abuse Williams endured, but the judge and prosecution briefly touched on the torture the boy experienced during sentencing. Cusick said that during a motion hearing in the case, he viewed videos where Deshawn could be heard "crying for his life."

"It was one of the worst things, probably the worst thing I’ve seen or heard," Cusick said, noting that he has been a judge for nine years and has practiced criminal law for 18 years.

What they're saying:

Before the sentencing, William's aunt, Krystal Hollamon, gave a victim impact statement. She spoke only to Traylor, not her sister, Alisha Hollamon.

Krystal Hollamon described what happened to Williams as a "sick, demonic, ritual-like crime," and said there are no words to describe it. She called Traylor evil, adding, "that your mom gave birth to a demon."

She also said that he had red flags that were ignored.

When the lawyers and their clients had the chance to address the court, both Traylor and Alisha Hollamon declined to speak, but their attorneys spoke on their behalf.

Hollamon's attorney said her client experiences grief, fear, disbelief, and guilt over her failure to protect her child. She went on to suggest that Hollamon was a victim of abuse and had been steeling herself to stand up to her abuser.

Cusick pushed back at this claim, saying that neither of the defendants are victims. According to the judge, Hollamon facilitated her son's abuse and lied about it to police, while Traylor tried to blame someone else and also lied about the crimes.

Dig deeper:

Before sentencing, Cusick heard a motion to withdraw Traylor's guilty plea. A new attorney who was not part of the case until recently, Michael Sharpe, argued that his client felt pressured to enter the guilty plea and did so with hesitation.

Cusick denied the withdrawal request, telling Traylor that when he pleaded guilty, he was asked if he was entering the plea because he was guilty. The judge said Trayor responded with yes.