Sinai-Grace hospital in Detroit goes under lockdown after security breach
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit went under lockdown after a possible security breach on Saturday.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the main campus located in the area of Schaefer and McNichols.
Police say someone walked into the hospital with what they believe was a gun. Police searched the hospital but couldn't find the suspect inside.
READ MORE: Metro Detroit couple trapped in Gaza plead for help