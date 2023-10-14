Expand / Collapse search

Sinai-Grace hospital in Detroit goes under lockdown after security breach

By FOX 2 Staff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit went under lockdown after a possible security breach on Saturday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the main campus located in the area of Schaefer and McNichols.

Police say someone walked into the hospital with what they believe was a gun. Police searched the hospital but couldn't find the suspect inside.

