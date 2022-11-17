Single mother needs help buying vehicle after car totaled while driving to new house

A single mother is without a car after a driver crashed into her last week.

"Wednesday the 9th, I bought my house and Thursday the 10th I was going to go clean the house and get it ready so we could move in that weekend," Haley Cunningham said.

But as Cunningham traveled to her new home near Newport, a driver hit her on Telegraph in Monroe.

"It was a green light. I was going, and he hurried up. He didn’t even slow down, notice I was there and turned right into me," she said.

According to the police report, the driver who hit Cunningham failed to yield to northbound traffic while making a turn. The driver received a ticket.

Fortunately, her little girl, Paislee, was not with her

"They had to saw my doors off to even get me out of the car, and they rushed me to the trauma center," Cunningham said.

Now, Cunningham believes all her hard work to get to this point in her life is now a fading dream.

"So I’ve been overworking myself, pushing myself to this point, and I was just so excited," she said.

She said she's trying to work with her insurance company, but is not having much luck.

"I haven't heard anything back," she said.

Cunningham, who can't work while injured, has set up a GoFundMe page to help her get a new car.

"I just basically need help," she said. "It was just a minor setback, something that we will recover from."