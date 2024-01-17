Six pups get 1st birthday party waiting to be adopted at Macomb County Animal Control

Six lovable pups have been at Macomb County Animal Control for months waiting to be adopted - and today they celebrated their first birthday.

"We’ve had six of these dogs in our facility for a year. They were very young when we first brought them in," said Mark Hackel

At just 10 weeks old these six dogs arrived at animal control and nearly a year later - as they mark a milestone birthday - they’re still there.

And while there’s no shortage of love to go around, the fact of the matter is, puppies need so much more when it comes to their development and that’s hard to learn in this type of facility.

"It’s incredible what they do here at this Animal Control," Hackel said. "There's so many issues that we deal, with animals in and around our entire county, that these folks are responsible for, and they do incredible work, and they get to know these animals.

"(But) this is not an environment for dogs to actually grow up in, if you think about it. They should be in a house where they can run around in a backyard, and play in a field."

Despite the unfortunate circumstances that landed these little ones in the county’s care, the hope is, that their forever homes are waiting for them outside these doors.

In the meantime, they’re staying busy celebrating their 1 year birthday with treats, goodies, and joy.

"They missed a lot of their important socialization periods, developmental periods, that are really important," said Jeff Randazzo, chief Animal Control.

For more information on how to foster or adopt these cutie pies, reach out to Macomb County Animal Control HERE.



