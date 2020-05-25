Skeletal remains discovered in Monroe County drainage ditch on Sunday

Skeletal remains were recovered from a drainage ditch in La Salle Township on Sunday.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone reported the remains were found along a drainage ditch on the northwest corner of Strasburg Road and w. Stein Road around noon on May 25.

As part of the preliminary investigation, sheriff deputies were dispatched to an open field where a maintenance worker had come across the remains.

Very little information has been confirmed regarding the skeleton, including its gender.

The human remains were removed and taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office in Detroit.

Members of the Monroe County Road Commission and Drain Commission assisted at the scene.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.