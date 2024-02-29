Skubick: Whitmer in wait-and-see mode regarding removal of MSU trustees Denno and Vassar

An investigation into the conduct of members of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees suggests that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is considering the possible removal of two Democratic trustees Dennis Denno and Rema Vassar.

State law does give the governor the power to remove members of the MSU board if it can be proven that any trustee was guilty of gross neglect of duty, corrupt conduct in office, or any misfeasance or malfeasance in office.

A special 66-page investigative report alleges that two trustees violated board policies and by laws so the legal question is does that rise to the level of misconduct outlined in state law?

Whitmer has options - one would be to give the report to her legal council for review and/or refer it immediately to the state attorney general's office for it's advice on what to do.

But it appears she is steering a different course for the moment, as it relates to the conduct of Democratic trustees Denno and Vasser.

The governor's media secretary issued a statement saying in part, "The board needs to give this report a thorough review and we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

It is rare for governors to use these removal powers. Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm did launch an investigation into the conduct of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Former Gov. John Engler sought to remove two members of the MSU board so that he could put his own appointees in those seats.

There are plenty of sorts of political implications if governor's use this removal authority. But for the moment, it appears the governor wants to wait before making any moves while her office continues to "monitor the situation."