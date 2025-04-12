Slows Bar BQ moving into Berkley Common spot

article

The Brief Slows Bar BQ is opening a location in downtown Berkley. The BBQ spot will occupy the space where Berkley Common was before closing earlier this week. The new restaurant is slated to open later this year.



Detroit's Slows Bar BQ is expanding beyond the city.

The BBQ spot is slated to move into the former Berkley Common space on 12 Mile in downtown Berkley.

When the city announced that Berkley Common had closed earlier this week in a Facebook post, it noted that something new was already in the works. That new place will be Slows' second full-service restaurant. The eatery currently has a full-service restaurant in Corktown and a takeout spot in Midtown.

At the new location, the restaurant will occupy the main floor, while the second floor will be available for events. A patio is also in the plans.

"With strong roots in the community — co-owner Josh Keillor grew up in Royal Oak and attended Shrine High School alongside fellow co-owners Brian and Terry Perrone — this expansion truly feels like a homecoming," the city wrote in a post from the Downtown Berkley Facebook page.

The restaurant is expected to open later this year. Until the, the Slows food truck will be visiting the area, so you can get the BBQ before waiting for the official opening.