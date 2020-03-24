Small businesses already feel impact of coronavirus executive order

On Tuesday the day after the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order started, the doors to non-essential businesses are closed and playgrounds are roped off.

At a Sterling Heights park, some were keeping their distance while getting some fresh air.

"I'm spending it by just trying to walk around the park get my exercise done. I hope this coronavirus just passes away from us," said David Yousif.

Over at Country Oven in Warren, booths that are normally full are empty.

"Overnight in less than 24 hours our lives changed and that was the hardest part," Manager Lisa Simos said.

At the same time, just a few are working tirelessly to get carryout orders ready for loyal customers.

"If you look around, I have none of my help here," said Simos. "I have a good friend of mine who is volunteering her time to help my husband and I keep the business going. My staff, a week ago, was I think 30."

Simos says last week they figured out how to become a carry out restaurant overnight. And while they have had customers come in, business has taken a huge hit - especially today as people get used to their new normal.

"We've all gone through this in a week," she said. "I would say we are down about 90 percent. We order our food daily. We used to do our weekly stock because we knew what the business brought in. We used to have it down to a science but now you have to learn it all over."

Country Oven will rely on the money from carryout orders to pay the bills until the coronavirus passes and they can bring their laid off employees back. Now Simos is counting down the days until their booths are filled again.

"We've been here 30 years you don't give up that easy - you keep fighting," Simos said.