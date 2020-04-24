Small businesses greet relaxed executive order with cautious optimism

Blumz on Nine Mile in Ferndale has been cleared to re-open in a limited way - which is good news for this small business - but it's being greeted with cautious optimism.

"I'm nervous a little bit," said Robbin Yelverton. "Because we want to do what's right, not just for us, but also for our clients and most of all, our employees."

Yelverton and Jerome Raska say COVID-19 is impacting florists in many ways. Cancelled are their big events like the auto show and weddings. And with so much loss from the coronavirus - they have been unable to service their clients in their time of grief.

"I think that was probably one of the hardest things that I had to deal with, that Jerome had to deal with, (was) telling a family no," Yelverton said.

"If you've lost a loved one - or know someone who has - there's nothing more powerful than the comfort a bouquet of fresh flowers can bring."

But now they can bring those fresh flowers to you.

You won't be able to go into the store but there's always delivery and curbside pickup, thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's relaxed rules under the latest executive order.

Another industry getting back to work - landscapers. Steve Laney and his wife Elizabeth, have been in business for 30 years. Laney Lawn and Landscape are now ready to service their longtime clients - many of whom are elderly.

"Seniors make up a large percentage of our clientele," said Elizabeth Laney. "Most important is to make sure that they're taken care of, that they aren't having rodent problems, garbage and things they can't get out to pick up and take care of."

Getting back to business means sanitizing equipment - employees in gloves and masks, but concerned about getting enough masks for their workers.

"We're having a hard time getting masks - we're scrambling - and when we are ordering them they're not coming in," said Steve Laney.

"It's tricky - we're going to figure it out but the biggest thing is having those precautions set," said Elizabeth.

The new normal we've heard so much about - now playing out and with more businesses slowly coming back - a plea to show your support.

"Support your local businesses - whether it's flowers or your local restaurants or really whatever business it is - look for those brick and mortar stores because we're here - we need your help now more than ever," Raska said.