Small businesses in Macomb County affected by COVID-19 can apply for grants

Macomb County is distributing grants to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is using $800,000 in Macomb County Planning and Economic Development grants and up to $100,000 in matching funds from First State Bank to provide economic assistance for local businesses.

“Macomb County is committed to ensuring our small businesses survive this crisis,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel. “These local companies and organizations make Macomb a great place to call home and we will do everything we can to help them get through the COVID-19 situation.”

The MCPED estimates somewhere between 90 and 150 businesses will be given direct relief in amounts from $5,000 to $10,000 depending on need.

The grant application process is expected to open up in early April at www.macombbusiness.com.

Small businesses that can apply must meet the following:

“• The company is in an industry outlined in Executive Order 2020-9, or any subsequent Executive Order of similar intent (“EO”), or demonstrates it is otherwise affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, that meets one or more of the following: provides support to impacted employees, is located in a downtown district or high impact corridor or has 50 employees or less, or is a company that provides services to companies outlined in the EO and requires additional employees to support companies or employees impacted by EO;

• The company has 50 employees or less;

• The company needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business; and

•The company can demonstrate an income loss as a result of Executive Order 2020-9.”

