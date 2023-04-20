Small plane crashes on railroad tracks near Flint

article

No injuries were reported after a small plane crash-landed on railroad tracks near Flint.

Michigan State Police from the third district were at the scene of the crash, which was near Linden and Bristol roads in Flint Township, southwest of the city.

According to law enforcement, the plane was forced to land after losing power.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the incident.

MSP Bay Region said the pilot was attempting to land at Bishop Airport in Flint when they lost power.

The crash also halted all railroad traffic on the affected line.