Small, single-engine plane crashes in backyard of Detroit home on east side

A small plane crash-landed on Detroit's east side with two people aboard Wednesday night, three miles from City Airport, police said.

The crash happened in a backyard in the 12100 block of Duchess with a small plane.

Detroit police said there were no injuries. There is no information yet as to what the circumstances of the crash were.

"I don't like to use the word luck, but nobody got injured, nobody got hurt," said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris. "No chemical spill, it was just one of those fortunate situations."

According to the plane number, it was a fixed-wing single-engine two-seat plane privately owned out of Grosse Pointe Shores.

