SMART to host drive-thru job fair June 26 for drivers, mechanic, more

On Saturday, June 26 Southeast Michigan Area Regional Transit (SMART) will hold a drive-thru career for and includes full-time positions with benefits. See the jobs below featured in this week's Job Shop.

Job Description – Connector Bus Operator

Under general direction, the Connector Bus Operator operates motor coaches to transport passengers place-to-place providing an in demand response service that is door-to-door. The Connector Bus Operator is responsible for collecting fares, completing necessary inspections and reports, as well as assisting passengers as needed for door-to-door service. Connector Bus Operators maintain a professional image and perform duties in a courteous, friendly manner emphasizing customer service.

Job Type: Full-Time

Pay: $14.50/hr during training; $16.19/hr thereafter

Benefits: Full medical benefits (medical, vision and dental), life insurance and pension

Job Description – Fixed Route Bus Operator

Under general direction, the Fixed Route Bus Operator operates motor coaches to transport passengers along specified routes on major roads through the Metro Detroit area. The Fixed Route Bus Operator is responsible for collecting fares, completing necessary inspections and reports, as well as assisting passengers as needed. Fixed Route Bus Operators maintain a professional image and perform duties in a courteous, friendly manner emphasizing customer service.

Job Type: Full-Time

Pay: $16.50/hr during training; $18.64/hr thereafter

Benefits: Full medical benefits (medical, vision and dental), life insurance and pension

Job Description – Mechanic

Under general supervision, Mechanics perform the full range of automotive, mechanical repair and maintenance tasks to a variety of gasoline, diesel, hybrid and/or propane fuel powered buses and related vehicles. In addition, the position includes maintenance of shop equipment.

Job Type: Full-Time

Pay: $20.07/hr

Benefits: Full medical benefits (medical, vision and dental), life insurance and pension

Job Description – Coach Service and Shelter Attendant (CSSA)

Under general supervision, the CSSA assists in automotive maintenance, performs servicing operations (fueling, checking fluids, etc.), cleans all coach interiors and exteriors, cleans and maintains Authority bus stops and shelters, as well as removes and replaces the coach money vaults.

Job Type: Full-Time

Pay: $13.12/hr

Benefits: Full medical benefits (medical, vision and dental), life insurance and pension

Job Description – Customer Service Operator I (CSO I)

Under the direct supervision, the CSO I receives telephone calls, books connector reservations, and provides schedule and fare information to the general public. The operator checks to determine the best available route and transportation mode to meet a customer’s travel needs.

Job Type: Part-Time

Pay: $14.40/hr

Benefits: Individual medical benefits

To apply for any of the above jobs, go to www.smartbus.org/About/Career-Center