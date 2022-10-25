Smash and grab attempts on Detroit's east side include suspected marijuana grow operation

Thieves made a big mess at two locations on Detroit's east side that police say might be connected after smash and grab attempts occurred at both sites within minutes of one another.

One building that was hit was a clothing store on Jefferson Avenue near Dickerson. Garbage cans and debris were seen littered around the entrance of DTLR at 13328 E Jefferson.

The other location was an apparent vacant building at 11351 Morang Avenue - however, video inside the building showed multiple marijuana plants.

Construction had already begun at the business Tuesday morning.

The instances happened within 10 minutes of each other, police said.

It's unclear why the buildings were targeted.

Police don't have a suspect ID but say the crimes could involve an older model White Chevy with toolbox in back and possibly three suspects. That vehicle would have heavy damage to front and back of vehicle, police said.