SNAP funding returns after government shutdown, but uncertainties still loom

The Brief SNAP benefits have returned after the government shutdown. 1.4 million people, including over 400,000 kids, use SNAP benefits in Michigan. However, the bill only lasts until Jan. 30, 2026.



After the longest government shutdown in history, SNAP benefits have returned. But for how long?

By the numbers:

In Michigan, 1.4 million people, including over 400,000 kids, use SNAP benefits. The shutdown began on Oct. 1 and lasted 43 days. After a vote on Wednesday night, President Trump signed a bill to reopen the government, allowing federal employees to return to work and resuming SNAP benefits.

However, the bill only lasts until Jan. 30, 2026. Steve Selvaggio, who owns Western Market on 9 Mile, says families depend on SNAP benefits, so they’ll be keeping an eye on what happens after that January 30 deadline.

"You know, as a business person, I’m always optimistic, but I’ve always planned for the worst and hoped for the best," said Father and Sons founder Steve Selvaggio. "You know, usually things work out, so February is a little far out to figure out what’s going to happen with SNAP. We didn’t know if the government was going to open today. So, taking it day by day, but we’re just going to keep running our stores and providing the products to people, and hopefully, they keep coming up to Western Market to get their goods."

What they're saying:

FOX 2 reached out to MDHHS, and this is what they had to say:

"As of today, all Michigan SNAP recipients have received their full November allotment. SNAP recipients will receive their December benefit payments on their normally scheduled date. SNAP recipients are encouraged to reach out to their local MDHHS office with any questions regarding SNAP benefits or can check MI Bridges for updates."

SNAP is back in time for the holidays, which Selvaggio mentioned was necessary.