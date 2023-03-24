Snow can't be ruled out for Saturday
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Yes, it's spring, but we can't rule out snow showers in Saturday's forecast!
A strong low-pressure system to our south steadily moves northward overnight spreading rain and increasing the wind speed. Enough to prompt a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. Saturday to midnight.
Wind could gust up to 45 mph.
That rain could mix with snow showers here. Accumulation will be light; less than an inch. High: 53/34.
Clearing conditions on Sunday, but still breezy. 51/32.
Monday brings the threat of a rain/snow mix 47/32.
Chance for showers Tuesday/Wednesday, seasonal temps. 49/33.
Variably cloudy Thursday 50/37.
Friday Dry with a high of 49
Enjoy your weekend!
Lori Pinson