Snow (just a little) expected for Saturday

Light rain will change over to snow as colder air settles in overnight. About one to two inches are possible north of the city, a half-inch to 1 inch south of Detroit. Overnight lows near 33.

Windy and cold Saturday with snow showers early in the day. High: 43/22.

Much colder Sunday with decreasing clouds, 33/18.

Dry Monday and Tuesday with progressively warmer temps. High 41 by Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday temps in the 50s return with rain both days, 57/37.

A chance for a mix Friday morning, and a high of 46.

