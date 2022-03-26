Snow (just a little) expected for Saturday
FOX 2 - Light rain will change over to snow as colder air settles in overnight. About one to two inches are possible north of the city, a half-inch to 1 inch south of Detroit. Overnight lows near 33.
Windy and cold Saturday with snow showers early in the day. High: 43/22.
Much colder Sunday with decreasing clouds, 33/18.
Dry Monday and Tuesday with progressively warmer temps. High 41 by Tuesday.
On Wednesday and Thursday temps in the 50s return with rain both days, 57/37.
A chance for a mix Friday morning, and a high of 46.