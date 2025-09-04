The Brief Winter may be months away, but some corners of Michigan are already reporting the first flakes of the season. A rain-snow mixture fell over Eagle Harbor, located at the top of the Keweenaw Peninsula up north. A video posted by the manager of Fletchy's Otter Belly Lodge showed the flakes.



Snow? In September? But it's still summer in Michigan.

And yet, for the few residents that call the northern tip of the Upper Peninsula home, that was the reality for those waking up on Sept. 4.

Local perspective:

"Alright guys, I just had to show you for myself. I don't know if you can see it, landing on my jacket too, it's snowing," said Eddie Brecht, recording a video from his business in Eagle Harbor. "It's coming down. Snow-rain mix. Pretty incredible."

Brecht runs Fletchy's Otter Belly Lodge in Eagle Harbor, which is about as far north as one can get without hopping on a boat and floating out onto Lake Superior.

Brecht told FOX 2 Detroit he was outside doing chores when he spotted some rain turning to snow. He's only lived in the area for five years, but it's the first time he's seen any evidence of the white stuff this early.

Brecht may be in the minority, but he said it had him excited for winter.

Eddie Brecht recorded a mixture of snow and rain from outside his business Fletchy's Otter Belly Lodge in Eagle Harbor on Sept. 4.

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service station in Marquette predicted some precipitation for the day, expecting temperatures to hit the low 40s with a chance for conditions falling into the low 30s.

"We get lake-effect precipitation this time of year. Usually you need a cold air mass to generate snow especially because the lakes are still pretty warm," said Dan Thompson, the science and operations officer at the office.

For snow to fall, the air would have to be cold enough at a high-enough elevation for the moisture to freeze.

Records kept by NWS found the earliest measurable snowfall was recorded on Sept. 12, 1975 at their office in Negaunee Township. About 1.4 inches fell during that period.

However, the Houghton/Hancock area has recorded traces of snow as early in September of 1917.

