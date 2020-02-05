Snow timeline for SE Michigan as 2 to 4 inches expected to fall

Across southeast Michigan, everyone is expected to wake up to a few inches of snow on the ground. But how much? That's the question of the day and night.

Here's what we're looking at:

After a mostly sunny start to Wednesday, the clouds have thickened and tonight the first flakes will start to fall around 8 or 9 p.m. with it getting heavier overnight.

By 11:30 p.m., almost all of Southeast Michigan will be seeing snow. That snow will stick around all night long.

By the time you wake up, around 5 or 6, we'll have more than two inches on the ground for most of southeast Michigan.

That means your drive to work or school on Thursday will be slippery. So slow down, check the traffic page before you leave, and get the forecast in your pocket with the FOX 2 Weather app - it's free!!

Advertisement

After you get to work, the snow will move into Canda by 10 a.m. Thursday. But it comes back.

More snow from the same system will start in the evening Thursday with flurries and snow throughout the evening and night.

How much snow are we looking at? By 8 p.m. Thursday we expect to have 3.2 inches of snow on the ground in Detroit. That's right on target with what we've forecasted at 3 to 5 inches of snow.

But we're STILL not done. Overnight Thursday into Friday, we'll get another half-inch to inch-and-a-half, bringing our total in Detroit to 4.7 inches of snow by Friday afternoon.

The good news? Well...it will warm up eventually but not until after the weekend. We'll be pretty cold with temps below freezing all weekend, so get out and shovel/snowblow! Early next week we'll get above freezing and it will start to melt some of that snow away.

Before you leave for work, check traffic and get the latest news in our FOX 2 News app. And, if you've got any plans today, you'll need to know what kind of weather you'll be dealing with. That's why you need the FOX 2 Weather app - the free app has live radar, hourly and daily forecasts, plus video from the Weather authority. It's 100% FREE. The FOX 2 Weather app is available for free to all iPhone, iPad and Android users.