Snowmobiler rescued by residents after falling through ice on Bush Lake in Holly

article

The Brief The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Bush Lake. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team has had three ice rescues in 24 hours.



Several residents were on hand to help pull a man from Bush Lake in Holly Township Sunday afternoon after the snowmobile he was riding fell through the ice.

Police were called to the 800 block of Holly Bush Drive just after 2:30 p.m. on a report of a man and snowmobile through the ice. When officers arrived, they saw residents talking to the man, who was about 100 feet from the shore and partially on the ice.

The residents were able to toss the man a rope and pull him to safety.

Once out of the water, officers instructed him to roll off the ice to shore. Holly Officers helped him from shore to a Holly Fire Department Ambulance.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was advised the man was safely removed from the water, and responded to assist in the removal of the snowmobile from the lake bottom.

Holly Officers are crediting the area residents for working together to locate a rope and rescue the operator.

The 36-year-old Holly man was transported to a medical facility for treatment and care.

That was the third time in less than 24 hours that the search and rescue team had been called for an ice rescue, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.