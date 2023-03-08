Snowstorm for Friday brings 3-5 inches to SE Michigan

Hello gang, another Friday, another snowstorm.

The next storm system crosses the Great Lakes Friday with accumulating snow for SE Michigan. The other big story is the continuation of CHILLY TEMPS well into next week for our region. No big warm up is in sight.Think spring!

For the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight, it will be partly cloudy and chilly, with a low of 28.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, cool and dry with a high of 43.

Friday: Snowy and breezy - expect 3 to 5 inches across Metro Detroit and a high of 33.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy brisk and cool with a high of 34.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly with a high of 35.

Monday: Cloudy and cool with some snow showers and a high of 37.

Tuesday: Lots of clouds, still cool and a high of 34.

ENJOY,

Luterman