Solar eclipse in Michigan: Will your city experience afternoon darkness?

While only the tiniest portion of southeast Michigan will be able to observe the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, certain cities will still experience an unusually dark afternoon.

In Michigan –where the state borders Ohio and Lake Erie– Luna Pier, Ottawa, and Vienna will be able to see the moon completely block the sun around 3:13 p.m. It will last 26 seconds.

However, for a few minutes in the afternoon, the sky will still turn very dark in several Michigan cities that are near the path of totality. Most of Michigan will see over 90% of the eclipse.

NASA has created an interactive map called Eclipse Explorer to allow people to track an eclipse and see how each city will be affected.

How does NASA's interactive eclipse map work?

The map in its entirety shows the path of an eclipse.

Starting in Mexico, the 2024 total solar eclipse will enter the United States in Texas, and travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and small parts of Michigan and Tenessee, according to NASA.

Simply enter your zip code/city into the locator on the left of the Eclipse Explorer, or click on your city on the map itself.

Once you find your city, you'll be able to see what percentage of the sun will be covered at the peak of the eclipse, near you.

The closer you are to the path of the eclipse, the darker it will get Monday, after 3 p.m.

Those in full totality might even see a few stars as the world plunges into darkness around them.

How dark will it get in southeast Michigan?

According to NASA:

Around 3:13 p.m. in Monroe, 99.9% of the sun will be obscured by the moon.

Around 3:14 p.m. in Detroit, 99.2% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Around 3:13 p.m. in Livonia, 98.9% of the sun will be covered.

Around 3:13 p.m. in Ann Arbor, 98.7% of the sun will be covered.

Further west and north in the state, the percentage of which the moon will obscure the sun decreases.

To view how dark it will get in your city during the solar eclipse on Monday, visit NASA's interactive Eclipse Explorer here.