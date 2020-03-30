Some road construction workers wonder if their job is essential during pandemic

While we all deal with a global pandemic, the problems of the past remain like here in Michigan - the damn roads.

And for now, road work is happening as previously scheduled.

"We are still operating full boar at the moment," said Diane Cross, MDOT spokesperson. "The thing about construction is that time and weather are the biggest obstacles to getting things done. I do know the governor is continuing to review everything."

Stay at home orders for non-essential business is keeping the traffic flow light and it is having an effect.

"It's definitely a safer work zone and for that, it is a silver lining," she said.

But some in the construction business are wondering if road work is needed right now.

"The six-foot rule is nearly impossible on many of these construction sites," said Mike Nystrom.

On Friday the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association representing contract workers used by MDOT and others, sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Really the industry needs some guidance," said Nystrom of MITA. "The employees are asking is this job truly essential or can it wait a couple weeks."

The letter, according to MITA, is the first of its kind in the country - fully aware they are sacrificing business and money.

"With each passing day we are finding more and more companies across the state understanding why we had to take such a tough stance on this challenging time," he said.

Both MDOT and MITA say they are still waiting for a response from the governor's office.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

