Some snow overnight into Friday

For the rest of Thursday night, expect scattered light snow showers with a low of 27.

Friday: It will be cloudy and cold with more light snow showers and a high of 37.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with flurries and a high of 28.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, but it won't be as cold with a high of 43.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a warm-up in store - a high of 53.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

