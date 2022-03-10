Expand / Collapse search

Some snow overnight into Friday

By and David Komer online producer
Some snow for Friday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang,

For the rest of Thursday night, expect scattered light snow showers with a low of 27.

Friday:  It will be cloudy and cold with more light snow showers and a high of 37.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with flurries and a high of 28.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, but it won't be as cold with a high of 43.

Monday:  Mostly cloudy and milder with a warm-up in store - a high of 53.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

ENJOY!

-Luterman


 