Somebody flew a plane under the Mackinac Bridge. The Coast Guard is asking for help identifying it

article

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a pilot who pulled off a dangerous stunt under the Mackinac Bridge in late June when they flew a plane underneath it.

In a video captured by a Coast Guard small boat crew floating on the water at the time, a camera pans from left to right as a single-propeller plane skirts above the water descends low enough to fly under the bridge before it continued to fly.

A press release from the Coast Guard's Great Lakes district said detectives from the authority were looking for any photos, video, or any other information that would help them identify the aircraft.

A Michigan State Police detective noted that hundreds of cars were on the bridge at the time of flight, which was around 2:50 p.m. on June 28. Many drivers were likely on their way up for the Fourth of the July weekend.

"This was extremely reckless behavior on the part of the pilot, and it imperiled the safety of everyone on the bridge that day," said Detective Sgt. Gary Demers. "We hope that someone can come forward with information to help us make sure it doesn't happen again."