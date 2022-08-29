'Someone knows who did this': Family of man killed at gas station wants justice

Doretha Craig spoke to FOX 2 clutching a photograph of her son - surrounded by their family.

"I know somebody knows who did this," she said.

She is a mother in mourning - a month after 24-year-old Devante' Bridges was gunned down leaving a sunoco gas station on the city's west side.

"How can you take someone's life - what about your son? What about your daughter? What about your niece? What about your nephew?" said step-mother Sandra Bridges. "How do you even sleep knowing what you've done?"

Bridges was murdered in broad daylight - just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24th - and all of it was caught on camera.

You can see the suspect in a bright yellow shirt and orange cap cross the parking lot on Seven Mile near Burt. He's out of frame for four seconds before he's seen running away.

In those four seconds - are five gunshots. A young man shot in the face - and a family's life - turned upside down.

"My brother was everything and this guy took him from us - and his niece and nephews who adore him - it hurts me to look in to my kids' face and say uncle's never coming home," said Geowanda Craig, his sister.

Devante' had been a high school athlete - he was also an entrepreneur and musician with his own store - One Kind Detroit.

"My son did not deserve this - at all - no kid deserves it," said Doretha Craig. "He wanted to set the world on fire doing great things - and he was on his way to greatness."

Crime Stoppers now offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"I'm just begging for any type of help - to bring comfort - it's not going to bring him back - but to bring justice," said Geowanda.

A reminder from Crime Stoppers - you never have to leave your name - and the reward money goes out when an arrest is made. If you have any information in this case or any other cases - they are asking you to give them a call.

"Just please speak up - we need justice - we're asking for justice," said Bridges' cousin. "Please speak up if you know something."

"When I say we will get justice - we will get justice - whoever you are - we coming at you one way or the other," Sandra Bridges said.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to their website at 1800speakup.org.

Detroit police are looking for this murder suspect Inset: Victim Devante' Bridges.



