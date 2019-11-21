Sondland’s testimony and Colin Kaepernick’s audition

Part 1:

On Wednesday, it appeared Ambassador Sondland provided smoking gun proof during a house impeachment hearing. "Was there a quid pro quo? As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes," he testified. But just hours later some believed he turned into the star witness for the defense.

On the panel:

Geoggrey Fieger, attorney

Tori Sachs, Executive Director Michigan Rising Action

Rocky Raczkowski, Oakland Co. GOP Chair

Part 2:

Three years after effectively being banned by the NFL for his national anthem kneeling protest, Colin Kaepernick auditioned for some teams including the Lions. Will he get another chance? Or was this just a publicity stunt?

On the panel:

William Tandy, principal Delta Prep Academy

Taiwan Jones, NFL Veteran, future XFL player

Geoffrey Feiger, attorney

Rocky Raczkowski, Oakland Co. GOP Chair