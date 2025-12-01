Police: Alcohol may be factor in Thanksgiving crash that killed child in Macomb County

The Brief Police investigating a deadly crash in Macomb County say alcohol may have been a factor. A man driving on Van Dyke with his two young children in the vehicle crossed the center line and hit another driver head-on. Police said neither child was properly restrained. A 5-year-old girl was killed, while a 2-year-old boy suffered critical injuries.



As the investigation into a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash continues, Michigan State Police say they now believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash on Van Dyke Avenue in Bruce Township killed a 5-year-old girl and left three others, including a 2-year-old boy, in critical condition.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, a man was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala south on Van Dyke on Thursday when he crossed the center line near Ebeling Road around 5:20 p.m. and hit a 2013 Chevy Impala head-on. Police said the woman driving the 2013 Impala was following behind her boyfriend, who was able to swerve and avoid being hit.

The man driving the 2011 Impala had his 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter in the car with him, but neither were properly restrained, police said, and only one car seat was in the vehicle.

The 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while her father and brother were critically injured. The 18-year-old woman driving the other Impala also suffered life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Police are awaiting medical examiner reports and lab results before submitting a report to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

Investigators are also continuing to conduct interviews.