Police: Alcohol may be factor in Thanksgiving crash that killed child in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As the investigation into a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash continues, Michigan State Police say they now believe alcohol may have been a factor.
The crash on Van Dyke Avenue in Bruce Township killed a 5-year-old girl and left three others, including a 2-year-old boy, in critical condition.
The backstory:
According to Michigan State Police, a man was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala south on Van Dyke on Thursday when he crossed the center line near Ebeling Road around 5:20 p.m. and hit a 2013 Chevy Impala head-on. Police said the woman driving the 2013 Impala was following behind her boyfriend, who was able to swerve and avoid being hit.
The man driving the 2011 Impala had his 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter in the car with him, but neither were properly restrained, police said, and only one car seat was in the vehicle.
The 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while her father and brother were critically injured. The 18-year-old woman driving the other Impala also suffered life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
Police are awaiting medical examiner reports and lab results before submitting a report to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.
Investigators are also continuing to conduct interviews.
The Source: This information is from MSP.