Soo Locks to open early as Great Lakes shipping season restarts this week

article

The Brief The Great Lakes shipping season will begin early in 2025 with the Soo Locks reopening this week The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers completed maintenance on the Poe Lock, allowing service to resume Shipping will officially resume on Friday, March 21



The vital Great Lakes shipping channel that allows marine traffic carrying raw materials from Lake Superior to the lower lakes will officially open this week.

The reopening of the Soo Locks comes a few days early and marks the return of the shipping industry to the region.

Big picture view:

Beginning March 21 at 8 a.m., the Poe Lock, located in Saulte Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will reopen.

Its return to service comes after a request for an early start to the shipping season from the Lake Carriers' Association. The Poe Lock is one of four locks that allows ships to travel through the St. Mary's River. It's also the largest passage, with 88% of raw materials passing through it in a season.

The Poe Lock was closed for 10 weeks to undergo critical maintenance.

The $2.7 million rehabilitation was completed ahead of time, allowing an early start to the season.

Dig deeper:

The start of the shipping season is based on Great Lakes ice conditions and whether marine traffic can navigate the channels and lakes during the region's colder months.

This winter, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also oversaw rehabilitation of both the Poe Lock and the MacArthur Lock, the two busiest routes providing travel between the upper and lower Great Lakes.

After officially shutting down on Jan. 16, the Poe Lock had anchorages at one of its gates replaced, removing underground storage tanks and repairing the winter work bridge.

The MacArthur Lock will remain closed until April.

What you can do:

For lovers of the Great Lakes and those that track the habits of the shipping industry, the season's return is a popular one.

For those hoping to watch the beginning of the season, both the park near the Soo Locks and the viewing platform will open at 7:30 a.m. to allow the visitors to watch the first ship come through.

The visitor center will also host the annual open house for the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you can't watch the event live, it will also be streamed on Facebook on the Army Corp's page here.