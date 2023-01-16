'Sorta Pop!': Blake Farms releases probiotic sodas made with fruit from Michigan farm

article

Blake Farms, the Macomb County orchard known for its hard ciders, has launched a new, alcohol-free option.

Sorta Pop! drinks are carbonated probiotic sodas made with fruit grown at Blake's, along with probiotics that are intended to promote gut health, according to the company. Blake's says the goal was to keep it simple.

The farm revealed Sorta Pop on Monday, after teasing something new on their social media pages for the past week.

There are currently three flavors – Lemon Lime, Tangerine, and Strawberry Watermelon Cucumber. The pops have 15-25 calories per can, and contain 3-6 grams of sugar, depending on the flavor.

Sorta Pop is doing a soft release, where the cans will be available in premium markets and grocers in Michigan and Ohio. A pop finder tool will launch in February, so you can find it near you, and Blake's expects to have the sodas in chain stores in March.