Soul Harvest Ministries provides 1000 pairs of new shoes to the community.

Soul Harvest Ministries hosted their first shoe giveaway on Sunday, helping over 400 families in need.

Pastor Brenda Newell of Soul Harvest Ministries says, "We are claiming to be the shoe resource for Metro Detroit, the Highland Park area."

"We are giving away free shoes, summer shoes, boots, even roller skates. We are giving them away throughout this year and beyond, " says Newell.

Soul Harvest Ministries say they are determined to make a difference and be a blessing by giving out 1,000 pairs of free brand-new shoes.

Newell says, "If they come to the ministry, we will serve them, we will ensure that they have what they need. We are here in the community to ensure that everyone is taking care of during this pandemic."

Pastor Newell says this is something they will continue and that they have been blessed because they have not closed once during the pandemic.

They also gave out books and food boxes.

If you need services or would like to donate, please click the link below:

http://soulharvestministry.com/