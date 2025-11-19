Sound of gunshots leads to discovery of illegal hunting site in Brownstown

article

The sound of gunshots near a busy Downriver intersection over the weekend led authorities to a hunting site in an area where hunting is not allowed.

According to Brownstown police, gunshots were reported in the area of Telegraph and West Road. An officer who responded located a vehicle that he believed was involved in illegal hunting and started an investigation that involved working with a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer.

Through that investigation, the officer and conservation officer located a .270 hunting rifle hidden in the woods. They also found the hunting site, a spent shell casing, a dead deer, and a suspect.

"Thank you to the vigilant resident who called this in—and great work by Officer DuBois and our partners at DNR for ensuring Brownstown remains safe and law-abiding," police wrote in a post sharing what happened.

Police are using this incident to remind people that hunting is not allowed in the township. Hunting is permitted in the nearby Pointe Mouillee State Game Area.

Violating hunting laws can lead to criminal charges, seizure of firearms and deer, and loss of hunting licenses.

The DNR is handling the case.

The Source: This is from Brownstown police.



