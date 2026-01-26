Source: Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino demoted amid fallout from Minnesota shootings

article

The Brief Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino was demoted following the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota. Both shootings occurred weeks apart in January while Bovino was overseeing DHS operations in Minnesota. Bovino will be returning to his former role leading the implementation of the Trump Administration's immigration policy in California.



Gregory Bovino has been demoted from his role as the Border Patrol Commander-at-Large following two deadly shootings of American citizens at the hands of federal agents in Minnesota, FOX 2 has confirmed.

Big picture view:

The two shootings, which claimed the lives of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both occurred weeks apart in January while Bovino was overseeing DHS operations in Minnesota.

On Monday night, a source close to the decision to demote Bovino confirmed to FOX 2 that Bovino is "no longer serving as Commander at Large and will return to his prior post."

Hours earlier, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported that Bovino and several federal agents would be removed from Minnesota as soon as Tuesday following weeks of protests and unrest across the US.

The official who provided the information to FOX 2 requested to remain anonymous.

Dig deeper:

It’s not clear if Monday’s report involves any ICE agents. It’s also not clear how many Border Patrol agents will be leaving.

Operation Metro Surge has more than 3,000 federal agents in Minnesota for immigration enforcement. About 2,000 of those are Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, and about 1,000 are Customs and Border Patrol officers.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed on social media that some Border Patrol agents are leaving Minneapolis on Tuesday. Frey says he spoke with President Trump Monday afternoon.

"I spoke with President Trump this afternoon and appreciated the conversation," Frey said. "I expressed how much Minneapolis has benefited from our immigrant communities and was clear that my main ask is that Operation Metro Surge needs to end. The president agreed that the present situation cannot continue."

What's next:

Mayor Frey later said he plans to meet Border Czar Tom Homan on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward.

According to the official familiar with the decision, Bovino will be returning to his former role leading the implementation of the Trump Administration's immigration policy in California.

The Source: FOX 2 talked with a source close to the decision to demote Bovino for this report.

