South Lyon man accused of fleeing traffic stop, ramming police vehicles during chase
FOX 2 - A South Lyon man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly leading police on a chase through five different communities and ramming patrol vehicles.
The backstory:
Todd Timothy Wilson was arraigned recently on eight charges for the pursuit which took place last Thursday, after he fled from a traffic stop.
Wilson, 56, was pulled over for being suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics in Livingston County. After allegedly driving off, a ‘be on the lookout’ was issued.
An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy located Wilson's vehicle in Lyon Township and attempted a second traffic stop.
Wilson allegedly fled, leading law enforcement officers through:
- Lyon Township
- Milford
- Wixom
- Highland Township
- Rose Township
During the pursuit, Wilson allegedly rammed two Wixom Police Department cruisers and an Oakland County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
The chase ended when deputies used a pursuit termination technique, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Wilson is charged with three counts each of second-degree fleeing and eluding an officer and malicious destruction of police property.
He is also facing one charge each of resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving while his license revoked.
Wilson was issued a $200,000 cash/surety bond with no 10% provision. As a condition of
release, the court ordered that he be placed on a GPS home-confinement tether.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.