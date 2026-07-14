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South Lyon man accused of fleeing traffic stop, ramming police vehicles during chase

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 14, 2026 9:27 AM EDT
Published July 14, 2026 9:27 AM EDT
article

Todd Timothy Wilson

The Brief

    • A 56-year-old South Lyon man is facing multiple charges for leading officers on a multiple community chase.
    • Todd Wilson was arraigned for fleeing a traffic stop and later ramming police vehicles.
    • The chase ended when deputies used a pursuit termination technique, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

FOX 2 - A South Lyon man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly leading police on a chase through five different communities and ramming patrol vehicles.

The backstory:

Todd Timothy Wilson was arraigned recently on eight charges for the pursuit which took place last Thursday, after he fled from a traffic stop.

Wilson, 56, was pulled over for being suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics in Livingston County. After allegedly driving off, a ‘be on the lookout’ was issued.

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy located Wilson's vehicle in Lyon Township and attempted a second traffic stop.

Wilson allegedly fled, leading law enforcement officers through:

  • Lyon Township
  • Milford
  • Wixom
  • Highland Township
  • Rose Township

During the pursuit, Wilson allegedly rammed two Wixom Police Department cruisers and an Oakland County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The chase ended when deputies used a pursuit termination technique, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Wilson is charged with three counts each of second-degree fleeing and eluding an officer and malicious destruction of police property.

He is also facing one charge each of resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving while his license revoked.

Wilson was issued a $200,000 cash/surety bond with no 10% provision. As a condition of
release, the court ordered that he be placed on a GPS home-confinement tether. 

The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyOakland County