South Lyon man accused of fleeing traffic stop, ramming police vehicles during chase

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The Brief A 56-year-old South Lyon man is facing multiple charges for leading officers on a multiple community chase. Todd Wilson was arraigned for fleeing a traffic stop and later ramming police vehicles. The chase ended when deputies used a pursuit termination technique, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.



A South Lyon man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly leading police on a chase through five different communities and ramming patrol vehicles.

The backstory:

Todd Timothy Wilson was arraigned recently on eight charges for the pursuit which took place last Thursday, after he fled from a traffic stop.

Wilson, 56, was pulled over for being suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics in Livingston County. After allegedly driving off, a ‘be on the lookout’ was issued.

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy located Wilson's vehicle in Lyon Township and attempted a second traffic stop.

Wilson allegedly fled, leading law enforcement officers through:

Lyon Township

Milford

Wixom

Highland Township

Rose Township

During the pursuit, Wilson allegedly rammed two Wixom Police Department cruisers and an Oakland County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The chase ended when deputies used a pursuit termination technique, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Wilson is charged with three counts each of second-degree fleeing and eluding an officer and malicious destruction of police property.

He is also facing one charge each of resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving while his license revoked.

Wilson was issued a $200,000 cash/surety bond with no 10% provision. As a condition of

release, the court ordered that he be placed on a GPS home-confinement tether.