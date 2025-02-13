Southeast Michigan school closings: 600+ schools closed on Feb. 13

Hundreds of schools across Southeast Michigan have told students to stay home Thursday after overnight snow.

Early Thursday, the snow moved out of the area, but the impacts from overnight are still being felt across the area.

VIEW: Live traffic conditions

Crews have been working to clear roads, with some communities pre-treating ahead of the snowstorm's arrival. However, many roads are snow-covered, making for a messy morning drive.

Stay ahead of the weather with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free on your phone and provides live radar, alerts, and more.

Metro Detroit school closings