Southeast Michigan school closings: 600+ schools closed on Feb. 13

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 13, 2025 4:36am EST
Winter Weather
(FOX 2) - Hundreds of schools across Southeast Michigan have told students to stay home Thursday after overnight snow.

Early Thursday, the snow moved out of the area, but the impacts from overnight are still being felt across the area. 

Crews have been working to clear roads, with some communities pre-treating ahead of the snowstorm's arrival. However, many roads are snow-covered, making for a messy morning drive.

Snow fading out - but more is on the way

After dropping several inches of snow overnight, the latest snowmaker is moving out. However, expect more of it this weekend. Alan Longstreet has your forecast.

