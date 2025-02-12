Metro Detroit road conditions: Heavy snow impacts travel across Michigan

Overnight snow is fading out, but the effects remain heading into the morning commute.

Crews were out in some areas pre-treating roads in anticipation for the winter weather, but there's still a good amount of snow piled up on roads as the day gets started.

Hundreds of schools are closed Thursday, Feb. 13.

What's next:

Though the big weather maker has moved out, the National Weather Service is warning drivers about possible snow squalls this afternoon and evening.

Snow squalls are when snow comes down heavily in a short period of time. This snow is often accompanied by gusty winds that lead to limited visibility. They can also lead to rapidly deteriorating conditions on roads that can make driving dangerous.

According to the NWS, there's a chance for snow squalls in Southeast Michigan between 1-8 p.m. Thursday.

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Crash updates and road closures: