Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Feb. 22

There's no shortage of advisories and warnings for the incoming winter weather that's coming toward Southeast Michigan Wednesday.

With a combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all in the cards, schools are announcing their closures for the day before any precipitation has fallen.

Check out the incoming winter weather forecast here.

Temperatures are also expected to play a role in today's havoc as they may nudge both down and up as the day goes on. Hovering in the just-below and just-above freezing mark will make it difficult to predict what kind of weather Southeast Michigan gets today.

