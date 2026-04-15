Strong storms leave mess of damage across parts of Southeast Michigan

The Brief Parts of Southeast Michigan experienced damage from strong storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Ann Arbor and Lincoln Park are some of the hardest-hit areas. More severe weather is in the forecast.



Strong storms in Southeast Michigan toppled trees, took down wires, and even knocked the bricks off of a building that now has a gaping hole in the side of it.

Reports of damage are coming in from Ann Arbor to the Downriver area.

In Ann Arbor, Yost Ice Arena lost part of its roof, while multiple trees were down and a vehicle was flipped on its side.

A Subway at Outer Drive and Dix experienced severe damage. Early Wednesday, the parking lot was littered with bricks and insulation, while part of the building had a hole in the top.

Other reports of damage include multiple trees down in Garden City, Dearborn, and Wayne.

Though the storm damage is consistent with tornado damage, no touchdowns have been confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

Stay with FOX 2 for the latest updates.

School closures

Ann Arbor Public Schools closed all schools, citing a fiber outage impacting the district, along with power outages and structural damage to some buildings. Ann Arbor was hit hard by storms that brought strong winds through Southeast Michigan.

Other schools in both Washtenaw and Wayne counties have also canceled classes, with several citing building problems as the reason.

Live school closings list.

More severe weather

Morning showers and storms fade by mid-morning, but scattered redevelopment is possible this afternoon. The severe threat is a bit lower than yesterday, but it’s certainly not zero. Damaging wind gusts remain the main concern.

More severe weather is possible Thursday, though the risk looks lower for now, down to a Marginal Risk, or 1 out of 5.