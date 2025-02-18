Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Michigan schools closed due to dangerous cold -- See the list

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 18, 2025 6:59am EST
Winter Weather
Cold Weather Advisory

Wind chills in the sub zero range this morning, single digits for the remainder of the day. Milder air by Monday. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Though many Metro Detroit schools are on mid-winter break right now, some students who aren't may be getting a break due to the cold.

Dozens of schools have canceled classes Tuesday. 

Wind chills Tuesday morning are in the dangerous range, with some as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Metro Detroit is under a Cold Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. because of this cold.

Metro Detroit school closings

