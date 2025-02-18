Southeast Michigan schools closed due to dangerous cold -- See the list

Though many Metro Detroit schools are on mid-winter break right now, some students who aren't may be getting a break due to the cold.

Dozens of schools have canceled classes Tuesday.

VIEW: Warming centers

Wind chills Tuesday morning are in the dangerous range, with some as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Metro Detroit is under a Cold Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. because of this cold.

Stay ahead of the weather with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free on your phone and provides live radar, alerts, and more.

Metro Detroit school closings