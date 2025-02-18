Metro Detroit weather: Sub-zero temperatures prompt Cold Weather Advisory

This is the cold morning we've been preparing you for.

Arctic air is firmly in place, with temperatures at least 18 degrees colder than they were 24 hours ago. That, coupled with a northwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph is enough to prompt a Cold Weather Advisory for Metro Detroit until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This means wind chills this morning are in the dangerous range: as low as 15 to 20 below zero. And the cold air stays locked in place throughout the day. Sub-zero wind chills up to noon, after that we could experience wind chill values in the single digit range.

No snow for southeast Michigan today; that's on the western side of the state, with lake effect snow there. Thursday brings the threat of snow. Dry conditions as we head toward the weekend.

Moderating temperatures by Sunday. Our average high for this time of the year is 36 degrees. We may actually exceed that by Monday. Something to look forward to.

