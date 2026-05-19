Southeast Michigan storms: Tracking severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, May 19

Stop if you've heard this already this week — Southeast Michigan is under a severe weather threat as a cold front collides with warm air sitting on top of Metro Detroit.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued earlier in the day on Tuesday – with the expectation that severe thunderstorm warnings would be put in place as well.

Around 2:30 p.m. – most of southern Oakland County was under a severe thunderstorm warning as those cells started to bubble up. The storms are moving quickly with speeds of 60 MPH and quarter-sized hail possible.

As the cold front moves into Southeast Michigan, it's bringing in cooler, drier air.

Of course, when cool air hits warmer air, storms are made.

Ground stop at DTW

Detroit Metro Airport had a ground stop ordered due to thunderstorms.

There is no scheduled time for the order to be lifted.

What you can do:

Track the storms all afternoon by streaming FOX 2 Detroit LIVE on FOX LOCAL.

We expect to see heavy downpours, gusty winds, and the potential for hail throughout the day on Tuesday.

A familiar sight after Monday's storms, which brought winds up to 50 MPH in Wayne, Monroe and Macomb counties

Muggy conditions complete the day.

Once the front passes through, our wind direction will shift from the south to the north, ushering in cooler temperatures. Tomorrow’s high could be 20 degrees cooler than today with the remainder of the week experiencing readings below season.