Southfield city clerk facing 6 felonies in election fraud case

Southfield city clerk Sherikia Hawkins is facing six felony charges.

The charges, which stem from the Nov. 6, 2018, general election, are as follows:

Count One. Election Law - Falsifying Returns/Records, a five-year felony and/or $1,000

Count Two. Forgery of a Public Record, a 14-year felony

Count Three. Misconduct in Office, a five-year felony and/or $10,000

Count Four. Using a Computer to Commit a Crime - Election Law - Falsifying Returns/Records, a seven-year felony and/or $5,000

Count Five. Using a Computer to Commit a Crime - Forgery of a Public Record, a 10-year felony and/or $10,000

Count Six. Using a Computer to Commit a Crime - Misconduct in Office, a seven-year felony and/or $5,000

Discrepancies in the Southfield voter count were brought to the Secretary of State’s attention by the Oakland County Clerk’s office, following its efforts to certify Southfield’s absentee ballots.

Michigan State Police conducted a thorough investigation and determined that election records had been altered.

“Today upon learning that the Southfield City Clerk was formally charged with multiple crimes under Michigan election law, I exercised my authority under Michigan law to exert supervisory control over local election officials and directed the clerk to refrain from administering any election while there are charges pending against her,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Our elections are the foundation of our democracy, and under my and Attorney General Nessel’s administration there will be no tolerance for any actions that undermine that foundation - anywhere, anytime, by any person or official.”

Hawkins, 38, of Southfield, was elected Southfield city clerk in November 2017. Prior to election she was the city clerk of Pontiac, a non-elected position, where she was responsible for that city’s elections.

Hawkins turned herself in and was charged and arraigned late Monday morning in the 46th District Court (Southfield) on six felony counts in front of visiting judge Michelle Friedman Appel, chief judge of the 45th District Court.

Advertisement

Hawkins was given a $15,000 personal bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. A preliminary examination hearing is set for Tuesday, Oct. 15, before Judge Appel.