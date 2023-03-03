Southfield Freeway reopened at Schoolcraft after 4-car crash

article

Traffic heading south on the Southfield Freeway came to a standstill after a crash near Schoolcraft Friday morning.

MDOT said all of the southbound lanes were closed around 6:30 a.m. on Friday after a crash that happened in the left lane of traffic. Shortly after the crash, MDOT closed all lanes.

Michigan State Police said on Twitter that they were investigating the crash and that at least one person had been ejected from a car. No other details were released.

Around 8:25, the freeway was reopened for traffic.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton learned that four cars were involved.

Live MDOT road updates: